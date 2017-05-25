 

Major delays as Auckland Airport suffers from fog restrictions

Parts of Auckland have been shrouded in thick fog this morning with dozens of flights delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Auckland Airport reported that some of its flights have been affected by the fog, which was thick in some areas and sparse in others.
By 8am, Auckland Airport reported that considerable delays at the airport were due to the fog:

- 16 domestic regional flights cancelled and 48 domestic regional flights delayed.

- Five main trunk flights (to or from Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown) have been delayed.

- International flights have not been affected.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport's website for live updates of departure and arrival times.

MetService forecasts that the fog will linger this morning before disappearing, and cloud will increase after lunch with isolated showers.

Auckland Airport reported that none of its flights had yet been affected by the fog, which was thick in some areas and sparse in others.

