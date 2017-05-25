Major delays as Auckland Airport suffers from fog restrictions

Parts of Auckland have been shrouded in thick fog this morning with dozens of flights delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

By 8am, Auckland Airport reported that considerable delays at the airport were due to the fog:

- 16 domestic regional flights cancelled and 48 domestic regional flights delayed.

- Five main trunk flights (to or from Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown) have been delayed.

- International flights have not been affected.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport's website for live updates of departure and arrival times.