Major crash near Whanganui leaves police fearing 'multiple casualties'

Emergency services are reporting a major crash has taken place in Waverly near Whanganui, with multiple people critically injured and possibly feared dead.

A Google Map graphic showing the location of a major crash at Waverle near Whanganui. Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS Graphic

Police say they were told of the crash about 11am and "a number of people" are injured, some critically, and others are trapped in vehicles.

A further update says "there are believed to be multiple casualties involved".

Landing sites are being prepared for helicopters, with 1 NEWS understanding at least three rescue helicopters are at the scene.

State Highway 3 between Ihupuku Road and Kohi Road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The location is near the Waverly Racecourse.