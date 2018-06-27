Major crash near Whanganui leaves police fearing 'multiple casualties'

Source:
Emergency services are reporting a major crash has taken place in Waverly near Whanganui, with multiple people critically injured and possibly feared dead.
Police say they were told of the crash about 11am and "a number of people" are injured, some critically, and others are trapped in vehicles.
A further update says "there are believed to be multiple casualties involved".
Landing sites are being prepared for helicopters, with 1 NEWS understanding at least three rescue helicopters are at the scene.
State Highway 3 between Ihupuku Road and Kohi Road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The location is near the Waverly Racecourse.
