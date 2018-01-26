 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Major construction company Ebert in receivership, workers locked out from sites

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Employment

Leading construction company Ebert Construction has gone into receivership.

The company specialises in commercial and industrial work and has done a lot of construction in the dairy and food processor sectors.

Workers and contractors arrived at sites around the country this morning to find themselves locked out.

Have you been affected? We'd like to hear from you - email news@tvnz.co.nz

Contractors at the firm's Union Green apartment project in Auckland were given a letter from the receivers when they arrived at work.

In the letter, the receivers said the workers would have to go through the receivership process to get their assets back.

Worker Lotu Samuelu, said the news came out of the blue.

He said the closure meant workers had no access to their own tools.

"On our way to work this morning our boss told us the site has been shut down," he said.

"We were a bit frustrated because we still had all our tools on site so we are just trying to get them back.

"Those tools help us feed our families and the banks don't care about that so we're just doing our best to get as much off site as we can."

Mr Samuelu said there was a site meeting this morning and they hoped more information would be available.

Receiver John Fisk of PricewaterhouseCoopers said the only firm affected was Ebert Construction Ltd.

"None of the other companies in the group are in receivership," he told Morning Report.

Ebert's sites also include Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, the Indian High Commission in Wellington and a number of projects in the South Island, he said.

Mr Fisk said the board of directors got new information about a week ago about how poorly some contracts in the Auckland region were performing and concluded they could no longer continue to trade.

He was appointed receiver at 7pm yesterday.

Mr Fisk would not disclose the information directors gave him but said it showed the company was going to incur significant losses.

Ebert has done work in the past for district health boards, the dairy industry and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Just four weeks ago, it announced it had a contract to design and build a new milk powder plant in Pokeno for Synlait.

The government is vowing to get young people off the dole and into jobs, especially in areas like construction where there is a worker shortage.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
3

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt
4

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
5

'I don't give a rat's derriere' - Winston Peters defends Aussie PM for eating pie with knife and fork

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:27
Lynda Stuart has explained why primary school teachers and principals voted to increase their August 15 strike from three hours to a full day.

Union president says 'overwhelming majority' of teachers voted to extend strike

Keytruda could 'revolutionise' lung cancer treatment but NZ won't fund it, doc says

Simon Bridges' sister accused of using science classes to teach creationism
04:10
Professor Peter Lineham says the sect's application to the Regional Development Fund is inventive, if nothing else.

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

Four youths arrested after trying to rob Auckland McDonald's at gunpoint

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Four youths have been arrested after they tried to rob an Auckland McDonald's at gunpoint before fleeing in a stolen car.

The Western Leader reports the four went into New Lynn McDonald's about 1.40am yesterday and threatened the staff there with firearms, police said.

Staff wouldn't give them anything, so they all fled in a stolen car.

Police then spotted them getting on to the north-western motorway and tried to pull them over, but they wouldn't stop.

They followed with police cars and the Eagle helicopter, and the four drove to Glen Rd in Rānui where they got out and tried to flee on foot.

The four, aged 15, 18, 19 and 20, were all tracked and apprehended.

They will face a number of charges in the Youth Court today.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Want one of these guys? NZ husky adoption centre warns abandoned dogs are of 'high-maintenance'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury

If you're tempted by the wild, blue eyed beauty of huskies, you should probably do a bit of homework on their high-maintenance needs before getting one, because they're one of the most abandoned dogs in New Zealand. 

Husky Rescue NZ are warning the public of the demands of owning the arctic sled-dogs in aotearoa after an influx of eight dogs were given up for adoption over the last few weeks.

Founder of the Christchurch Husky Rescue centre Michelle Attwood, said the dogs "are hard work" and challenging to own in a suburban environment.

"They'll jump a six foot fence, they're not good with cats or stock or small dogs, they need five kilometres running a day, and they're not good off a lead," Ms Attwood said.

"So the advice I would give people is please research the breed, please get in contact with us, and talk to the people like ourselves who have been doing it eight and a half years, not the Instagram photo that's been put up for one second."

Ms Attwood also said "backyard" husky breeders should be restricting their output in New Zealand.

"Definitely, we haven't had a problem with NZ Kennel Club registered dogs, or Dogs NZ registered dogs, our problem has always been backyard breeding dogs," she said

"And people think of backyard breeding as puppy milling, it's not. It's 'my husky's cute, your husky's cute, let's make more huskies and a lot of money'."

The Christchurch Husky Rescue centre has had a particularly challenging last few weeks.

"We've had a huge influx of dogs in just the last 10 weeks," Ms Attwood said.

"In fact, of the 10 we've got for adoption in total at the moment, eight of those have come in in the last couple of weeks. Five of those haven't been de-sexed, so we've de-sexed five dogs in the lat two days."

Husky Rescue NZ founder Michelle says they have received eight dogs for adoption in the last few weeks. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury