Major clean-up taking longer than expected as Manawatu Gorge slip becomes 'very frustrating' for locals

Another major slip on the Manawatu Gorge is requiring a major clean up effort that is once again taking longer than expected.

"Very frustrating, we were on track to open on the 18th (May)," said New Zealand Transport Agency's highway manager, Ross I'Anson.

"We have to be very cautious obviously, we've got staff working under the slip, we are going to let road users back in, so we have to make sure it's completely safe."

Heavy rain in the area has caused more debris to come down, making the latest clean up job even harder, and pushing the re-opening back even further, originally meant to be before the weekend.

The latest slip on the Manuwatu Gorge is one of many.

Last year there were three closures on the gorge, the year before there were nine, some even caused weeks-long closures.

Locals are saying it is time for a plan b.

"It is enormously frustrating, Palmerston North is the transport hub for the Lower North Island and so for us to be firing on all cylinders we really do need our transport routes operating," said Labour MP for Palmerston North, Iain Lees-Galloway.

It is also frustrating locals who are using the busy alternative path.

He told 1 NEWS he accepts any investment in alternatives will be big money, but he says something long-term is needed.

"Look at it seriously, look at what the costs are of the current situation and how does that weigh up in investments for an alternative," he said.

"There's no easy answer, it is difficult country, there's very significant costs associated with doing something at the gorge," said Transport Minister Simon Bridges.

He says he understands the frustration and will be visiting the area soon to look at what can be done.