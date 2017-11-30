Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

A major chemical spill at the Auckland University medical school in Grafton tonight saw the medical campus evacuated.

The Fire Service commander on the scene says 10,000 litres of liquid nitrogen was filled this morning and some of the gas escaped, which is meant to happen in hot weather.

He said people became concerned to see the released nitrogen on the ground tonight and called emergency services at around 8.45pm.

The gas has now dissipated and no one was hurt.