Major Auckland construction projects to re-start in Level 3

1 NEWS

Auckland construction projects including the City Rail Link, Wynyard Quarter redevelopment and roading enhancement will restart when New Zealand moves from Covid-19 alert Level 4 to Level 3.

Breakfast reporter Katie Stevenson caught up with CRL chief executive Sean Sweeney to get an update on the work. Source: Breakfast

Auckland Council said today that the Downtown programme, Karangahape Road enhancements and Victoria Street cycleway will also be among the projects restarting.

Mayor Phil Goff said it will be good news for the many workers employed to work at the sites, and the companies involved.

"We want to get back to work as quickly as possible to kick-start economic activity and contribute to job growth recovery, but we also need to lock in the progress we have made in stopping the spread of Covid-19," Mr Goff said.

"With the injection of Government capital under the Infrastructure Upgrade decision made in January, and the shovel-ready projects to be announced in May, Auckland can play a key role in working with Government to promote economic recovery."

Mr Goff said the council will also be temporarily relaxing the rules around construction hours in order to help the industry scale back up.

Standard hours are normally 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, but for four week starting April 28, the hours will be extended to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and construction will also be allowed on Sundays from 9am to 4pm.

