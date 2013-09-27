Major ammonia leak at Northland meatworks

Emergency services have responded this evening to a major ammonia leak just off State Highway One in Moerewa, Northland.

They were alerted at around 6.30pm to the leak at the AFFCO meatworks.

It is understood the leak was in the works' engine room, but it was quickly isolated.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Megan Ruru says it was initially reported that people were trapped inside the building but they are now all accounted for.

Four units remain at the scene and are working to decontaminate the site.