Mainstream New Zealand believes Kiwis needing hardship grants aren’t ‘working hard enough’ – Efeso Collins John Campbell Breakfast Presenter Breakfast SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email More From New Zealand John Campbell Auckland Social Issues Your playlist will load after this ad Auckland councillor Efeso Collins and workers’ advocate Fala Haulangi spoke to John Campbell about the welfare system. Source: Breakfast More From New Zealand John Campbell Auckland Social Issues