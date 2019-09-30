'Mainly window shopping' – Aussies slow to commit to NZ travel plans

Bookings by Australians to visit New Zealand may not match the hype around the trans-Tasman travel bubble, a key tourism operator says.

Tourism Holdings Limited (thl), who operates the Maui, Britz, Kea and Mighty Rentals camper rental brands on both sides of the Tasman, told Q+A that New Zealanders seem to be the ones keener to make use of the bubble, once it opens on Monday.

“To date, there is more growth in New Zealanders searching for Australia campervan travel, than Australians searching for New Zealand,” says CEO Grant Webster.

However, he added that browsing has not equalled bookings in either country.

“We are seeing strong interest, but it is mainly window shopping right now with website search up more than bookings.”

The trans-Tasman bubble has been long-awaited, after the idea of quarantine-free travel between the countries was floated as an idea in the first half of 2020 early on in the Covid-19 pandemic which effectively halted travel globally.

A one-way bubble allowing New Zealanders to travel to some Australian states began in October, before the two-way bubble with all was formally announced last Tuesday.