Mainfreight manager blindsided by new Auckland border crossing rules

The managing director of Mainfrieght says he's been blindsided by a Government announcement over changes to rules for drivers crossing the Auckland border.

Northland Police check travel documentation on State Highway One at the Maungaturoto turnoff with north and southbound traffic in and out of Auckland. Source: Getty

During Thursday's press conference, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced that essential workers commuting across Auckland's border will be asked to get regular Covid-19 tests.

Mainfreight 's managing director Don Braid says it doesn't sound like a workable plan and there was no consultation about it.

He says he doesn't know whether to hold the trucks tonight because none of the drivers have been tested and they have to wait for two days to get a result of the test.