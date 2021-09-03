TODAY |

Mainfreight manager blindsided by new Auckland border crossing rules

Source: 

The managing director of Mainfrieght says he's been blindsided by a Government announcement over changes to rules for drivers crossing the Auckland border.

Northland Police check travel documentation on State Highway One at the Maungaturoto turnoff with north and southbound traffic in and out of Auckland. Source: Getty

During Thursday's press conference, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced that essential workers commuting across Auckland's border will be asked to get regular Covid-19 tests.

Mainfreight 's managing director Don Braid says it doesn't sound like a workable plan and there was no consultation about it.

He says he doesn't know whether to hold the trucks tonight because none of the drivers have been tested and they have to wait for two days to get a result of the test.

"It's a ludicrous statement to make without consultation with the industry and with those on the ground doing the job," Braid says.

New Zealand
Transport
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mother of MIQ escapee, who called police on him, apologises to public
2
Kiwis advised to stock up due to supply shortages
3
Eight businesses flagged for alleged wage subsidy fraud, MBIE says
4
Head of MIQ sorry after Covid-positive family left for hours without food
5
Mainfreight manager blindsided by new Auckland border crossing rules
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:29

Waihī locals relish the return of takeaways at Alert Level 3

Absconder's bubble told MIQ staff man wasn't in Auckland facility 10 hours after escape
01:40

Concerns elderly people struggling physically, mentally in lockdown

Vaccine hesitancy worrying Pasifika health providers