Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision

Motorists are asked to avoid South Road/State Highway 3 in Taranaki after a truck and car collided this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, about 10 kilometres south of Hawea, about 10am.

Police said there are reports of serious injuries, but did not say how many people were injured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a person was trapped at the scene. Three crews attended the crash but had since left.

The serious crash unit has been notified.