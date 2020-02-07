Main highways open, big clean up job ahead after days of flooding in Southland

Contractors are out chekcing roads in Southland to see what's happened overnight, but so far most main highways are open following severe flooding in the region.

All state highways, except State Highway 94 that goes into Milford Sound Piopiotahi, are open.

But people are reminded to stay clear of any remaining cordoned areas, especially Ontario and Toronto Streets in Gore. The areas have floodwaters and damaged properties, and access is restricted.

Meanwhile, there are still some areas of surface flooding in Mataura.

The worst affected areas are Main Street between the Caltex service station and Tullochs Transport, Oakland Street between Tulloch Park and Burns Street, Bangor Street, Bristol Street, Carteret Street, Dover Street, Carlyle Street and McConnell Street.

There is also some localised ponding in Scott and Burns streets and some houses have had power disconnected. Letters have been left to advise the homeowners.

There may be a number of properties that are inundated or un-inhabitable. These are properties without water, a flushing toilet or excessive dampness that could cause respiratory issues.

People who need assistance or advice should go to the Mataura community centre, on McQueen Avenue, where a community support centre is being set up.

There will be staff from the council, Emergency Management Southland and other agencies at the centre, as well as basic necessities available for those who need them.

Meanwhile, people are asked to drive carefully through any surface flooding to minimise water going into properties.