An emergency closure of State Highway 1 in Northland this morning, to recover a crashed truck, will cause traffic delays in both directions.

The SH1 will be closed south of Kawakawa, near the Bay of Islands this morning with alternative routes available via State Highway 14 and 15.

The New Zealand Transport Agency will close the SH1 in both directions, and will reopen the highway as quickly as possible.