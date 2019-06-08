TODAY |

Main building of Wellington marae collapses overnight due to large fire

The main building of Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Wellington has collapsed after a fire overnight.

Fire engines were first called to the marae in Island Bay at 12:30am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS.

Multiple buildings within the marae were on fire.

Seventeen fire trucks worked to attack the fire from the outside, the main building collapsed at 3am this morning.

The fire has been extinguished, but four fire trucks are still at the scene dampening down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

At 3am the main building that was on fire collapsed.
The Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay caught fire just after midnight.
