Maiki Sherman's analysis: National Party conference a very big deal for Simon Bridges

This weekend's National Party annual conference is "a very big deal" for leader Simon Bridges, according to 1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman.

Sherman says with Mr Bridges and Judith Collins neck and neck in preferred prime minister polls, the conference is "a real opportunity to test the mood among the members on the question of leadership".

It's an opportunity also for Mr Bridges "to take centre stage and remind the party faithful why he deserves to continue in that role," Sherman says.

The annual conference is the one opportunity each year where the entire party faithful are able to come together, and around 700 National supporters are expected to attend the event at the Christchurch Town Hall over the next few days, she says.

Mr Bridges has told Maiki Sherman at the venue that National is coming into the conference on a high.

"They've had the Government on the ropes over the proposed tax for those gas guzzling vehicles in recent weeks.

"And obviously this week we saw the Green Party forced to apologise and back down over its attack ad on the same issue, which basically targeted Simon Bridges," our reporter pointed out.