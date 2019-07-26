TODAY |

Maiki Sherman's analysis: National Party conference a very big deal for Simon Bridges

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

This weekend's National Party annual conference is "a very big deal" for leader Simon Bridges, according to 1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman.

Sherman says with Mr Bridges and Judith Collins neck and neck in preferred prime minister polls, the conference is "a real opportunity to test the mood among the members on the question of leadership".

It's an opportunity also for Mr Bridges "to take centre stage and remind the party faithful why he deserves to continue in that role," Sherman says.

The annual conference is the one opportunity each year where the entire party faithful are able to come together, and around 700 National supporters are expected to attend the event at the Christchurch Town Hall over the next few days, she says. 

Mr Bridges has told Maiki Sherman at the venue that National is coming into the conference on a high.

"They've had the Government on the ropes over the proposed tax for those gas guzzling vehicles in recent weeks.

"And obviously this week we saw the Green Party forced to apologise and back down over its attack ad on the same issue, which basically targeted Simon Bridges," our reporter pointed out.

"So plenty to discuss here at the conference this weekend," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Our political reporter says it's an opportunity for the leader to remind party faithful why he deserves to stay in the role. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:20
Jacinda Ardern made the announcement tonight after days of protests at the South Auckland site.
Government steps into Ihumātao land dispute, halts building activity
2
Middlemore Hospital rejects nurses union claims that army needs to be called in to assist
3
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
4
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
5
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Australian pair charged over $50 million meth seizure in Auckland
00:57
Te Karere reporter Hania Douglas explains the meaning behind the te reo words used in the developing story.

Ihumātao land dispute: What does the te reo language being used mean?
01:45
They don’t know what they’re singing but the Chungs are learning about Māori culture through waiata.

Korean couple gains thousands of fans by singing in Te Reo Māori

Drugs, guns, tasers, $60k worth of stolen property seized in Northland police sting