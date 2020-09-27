Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes near Taumarunui

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has struck near Taumarunui, in the central North Island, causing moderate shaking.

The quake was 45 km south-west of Taumarunui. Source: 1 NEWS

The quake was 45 km south-west of Taumarunui at a depth of 23km and took place at 4.47pm, GeoNet said.

A worker at Tussock Bar & Restaurant, near Mt Ruapehu, told 1 NEWS everything has returned to normal.

She says, “It looks like it was a false alarm.”



A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they weren't aware of any earthquake-related incidents in the area.



GeoNet initially said in a tweet that the quake was a magnitude 4.9.