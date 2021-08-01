TODAY |

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt across North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

A light earthquake has woken people across the North Island. 

Geonet's 'felt reports' Source: 1 NEWS

According to Geonet, the 5.1 earthquake was 160km deep in the Waikato region, causing wide-reaching minor shaking. 

Reports of shaking began around 1am, ranging from Wellington to Auckland.

As of 5.30am, there were more than 2700 'felt reports' submitted to Geonet, including as far away as Dunedin. 

Some Android users have reported a new earthquake Google alert currently being trialled in New Zealand. While Geonet says the earthquake was 5.1 magnitude, the Google alert stated a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off the east coast of the North Island. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Ferns Sevens perform emotional haka after medal ceremony
2
Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph
3
One person wins $5.3m Lotto Powerball jackpot
4
Sevens star Tui goes viral with brilliant post-match interview
5
Auckland Transport orders roadside berm plantings to be removed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
11:53

Hate speech 'a pretty difficult thing to prove', lawyer says
02:55

Tongan princess in tears as she accepts formal dawn raids apology
02:05

Parkin Drawing Prize pushing boundaries once again
02:18

Ardern offers 'unreserved' apology for dawn raids on Govt's behalf