The east side of New Zealand was rocked by a strong earthquake early this morning.

The quake, 10 kilometres south-west of Te Kaha in Bay of Plenty, was a magnitude of 5.1, according to GeoNet.

The 5.29am rumble was a depth of 28 km.

As of 5.50am, it was reportedly felt by nearly 1000 people, of which one person said it was extreme, another said it was severe and 32 recorded it as a strong shake.