TODAY |

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has been felt this morning in the east of the North Island.

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

GeoNet reported the quake struck about 8.24am, 25km north of Wairoa at a depth of 25km. It describes the quake's shaking as "light".

Reports on the GeoNet website show the quake was felt by more than 500 people - throughout Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty regions, with scattered reports as far away as Wellington.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:04
Ardern says benefit increases sparked by Covid-19 will help 'make a difference' to alleviate child poverty
2
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island
3
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
4
Personal stories, comedy among the top videos trending on YouTube this year
5
Four dead after multiple crashes across New Zealand in deadly start to summer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:15

Police continue search for person who fired gunshots in Auckland bar
01:55

Urgent call for more blood donors as demand continues to rise
02:31

Good Sorts: Dunedin travel agent selflessly reunites stranger with dying son

02:16

Small business better for investment than housing market, new research finds