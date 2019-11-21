Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has been felt this morning in the east of the North Island.
Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com
GeoNet reported the quake struck about 8.24am, 25km north of Wairoa at a depth of 25km. It describes the quake's shaking as "light".
Reports on the GeoNet website show the quake was felt by more than 500 people - throughout Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty regions, with scattered reports as far away as Wellington.