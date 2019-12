Geonet has reported a magnitude-4.9 earthquake this evening which was widely felt across the North Island.

The quake took place about 7.12pm 40km southeast of Turangi, at a depth of 45km.

Because of its central location, it was felt in a very wide area, from Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty, New Plymouth, Wellington, Palmerston North, Taupo and Napier and Hastings.