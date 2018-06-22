 

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake causes strong shaking in Hawke's Bay region

A strong 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck near Porangahau in the Hawke's Bay region this evening.

Felt map for Porangahau quake.

GeoNet is reporting the quake was 17km deep and struck south-east of Porangahau at 6:20pm, causing strong shaking in the area.

Many people have taken to social media to report they felt the quake, with reports coming in from Wellington and Palmerston North.

"Was that a little jolt in Wellington?" Greg Thompson posted on Twitter. "Crap," Kevin Daly simply wrote of the jolt.

So far nearly 2000 people have reported feeling the earthquake on GeoNet's website.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake causes strong shaking in Hawke's Bay region

