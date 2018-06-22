Magnitude 4.9 earthquake causes strong shaking in Hawke's Bay region

Source:
A strong 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck near Porangahau in the Hawke's Bay region this evening.
Felt map for Porangahau quake.
Source: GeoNet
GeoNet is reporting the quake was 17km deep and struck south-east of Porangahau at 6:20pm, causing strong shaking in the area.
Many people have taken to social media to report they felt the quake, with reports coming in from Wellington and Palmerston North.
"Was that a little jolt in Wellington?" Greg Thompson posted on Twitter. "Crap," Kevin Daly simply wrote of the jolt.
So far nearly 2000 people have reported feeling the earthquake on GeoNet's website.
