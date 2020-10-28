TODAY |

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles central New Zealand

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has rattled the lower North Island and the top of the South Island this afternoon.

According to GeoNet, the quake struck 75 km south-east of Seddon at a depth of 31km, at 4.01pm.

Over 1500 people have so far reported feeling the earthquake via GeoNet, with most reporting weak to light shaking.

The earthquake was mostly felt in Wellington and the top of the South Island, with a number of people in Christchurch also reporting feeling the quake.

On Saturday, a series of shallow quakes rattled the lower North Island.

Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island

They included a 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 34km, which struck 30km north-west of Levin at 2.04pm. Around 4170 people reported feeling the quake

