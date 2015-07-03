Magnitude 4.5 quake rattles central New Zealand

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Seddon has rattled Marlborough, Nelson and the Wellington areas.

The "moderate" quake struck 20km south of the town about 8.12am on Saturday at a depth of 11km, according to Geonet.

More than 800 people reported feeling it, mainly in Marlborough and Nelson, but also as far north as Paraparaumu, north of Wellington. Most said it was a weak shake but a dozen regarded it as much stronger.