Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles central New Zealand

A second earthquake has been felt in New Zealand today, this one centred near Wellington.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island

This afternoon at 1.09pm, a quake hit offshore northeast of Seddon, and it was widely felt in the Wellington area at the a top of the South Island.

GeoNet's preliminary measurements put the second quake at magnitude 4.5, at a depth of 36km.

More than 1100 people indicated on the GeoNet site that they'd felt the quake.