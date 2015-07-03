TODAY |

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles central New Zealand

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A second earthquake has been felt in New Zealand today, this one centred near Wellington.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island

This afternoon at 1.09pm, a quake hit offshore northeast of Seddon, and it was widely felt in the Wellington area at the a top of the South Island.

GeoNet's preliminary measurements put the second quake at magnitude 4.5, at a depth of 36km.

More than 1100 people indicated on the GeoNet site that they'd felt the quake.

Earlier today a magnitude-4.4 earthquake was felt in the eastern regions of the North Island, and was centred near Wairoa.

