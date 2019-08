A 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the lower North Island has been felt by more than 3500 people.

The shake was centred 20km north east of Eketahuna at a depth of 21km and struck at 7.28pm, according to GeoNet.

They describe the quake as producing "moderate" shaking.

As of 7.50pm, more than 3500 people indicated through GeoNet that they'd felt the quake.