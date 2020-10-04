Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes near Wellington, felt by thousands

A light earthquake has struck the lower North Island near Wellington this afternoon, with thousands reporting to have felt the shaking.

The 3.9 magnitude quake struck at 4.20pm. Source: GeoNet

The 3.9 magnitude quake was around 30km deep and hit around 5km north-east of Lower Hutt, just at 4.20pm today, according to GeoNet.

More than 6000 people have already registered having felt the tremor, largely ranging from weak to moderate in severity.