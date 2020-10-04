Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes near Wellington, felt by thousands

A light earthquake has struck the lower North Island near Wellington this afternoon, with thousands reporting to have felt the shaking.
The 3.9 magnitude quake struck at 4.20pm. Source: GeoNet
The 3.9 magnitude quake was around 30km deep and hit around 5km north-east of Lower Hutt, just at 4.20pm today, according to GeoNet.
More than 6000 people have already registered having felt the tremor, largely ranging from weak to moderate in severity.
On Twitter, Wellington residents have described the shaking as a "sharp little jolt".