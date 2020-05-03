Magical wonderland hidden within Christchurch forest

Hundreds of mini fairy homes have magically appeared at Christchurch's Bottle Lake Forest, adding to a small pre-lockdown collection.

Who started the creation is a mystery, but in the space of six weeks the collection has grown from fewer than 50 to more than 200.

Local Jacqui Gorton told 1 NEWS it's been great entertainment for kids and adults alike.

"It's cool to see people are just being creative in their own ways and it's awesome, there's no standard of being perfect," she said.

Another local woman, Anna Todd, said it's "exceeded all expectations" and she too would be creating a fairy hut with her children to place at a later date.

Creating a hut, door or home has become such a popular lockdown activity, it's first in first served when it comes to attaching it to trees in the forest.

Vicki Piper, who lives nearby, said it's been awesome to watch the collection grow.

"There's one on just about every tree in this space now, a whole new community, there are so many people just putting them up," she said.

Similar community-based initiatives have developed during the nationwide lockdown, including the NZ Teddy Bear Hunt, the Easter egg hunt and the poppy appeal.