Magic Talk host Sean Plunket to leave Mediaworks

MediaWorks has confirmed that Sean Plunket is leaving the company.

Former Magic Talk host Sean Plunket. Source: Screenshot / MagicTalk

MediaWorks had come under scrutiny in recent weeks following racist comments by former Auckland mayor and politician John Banks on the station.

Plunket had also been fined $3000 by the Broadcasting Standards Authority in December for promoting negative Māori stereotypes when interviewing an iwi leader on Te Whānau-ā-Apanui's Covid-19 roadblocks.

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace said: "Sean has hosted Magic Talk afternoons over the past two years and I would like to thank him for his signiﬁcant contribution to the station.