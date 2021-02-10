TODAY |

Magic Talk host Sean Plunket to leave Mediaworks

Source: 

MediaWorks has confirmed that Sean Plunket is leaving the company.

Former Magic Talk host Sean Plunket. Source: Screenshot / MagicTalk

MediaWorks had come under scrutiny in recent weeks following racist comments by former Auckland mayor and politician John Banks on the station.

Plunket had also been fined $3000 by the Broadcasting Standards Authority in December for promoting negative Māori stereotypes when interviewing an iwi leader on Te Whānau-ā-Apanui's Covid-19 roadblocks.

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace said: "Sean has hosted Magic Talk afternoons over the past two years and I would like to thank him for his signiﬁcant contribution to the station.

"During his time with Magic Talk, Sean has engaged his audience with many vibrant discussions and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Pfizer vaccine signed off by Government, with rules about who will get it
2
US Senate votes Donald Trump impeachment trial is constitutional and will move ahead
3
Magic Talk host Sean Plunket to leave Mediaworks
4
Locals pitch in to rescue man's 21st birthday after caterer does disappearing act
5
Green MP in managed isolation after leaving New Zealand for 'serious family matter'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19

Pfizer vaccine signed off by Government, with rules about who will get it

Full video: Bloomfield and Hipkins provide NZ’s Covid-19 update

Council, Govt 'failure' is why Fonterra can discharge toxic wastewater on empty farms — ecologist

Dozens of workers to lose jobs as Canterbury coal mine closes