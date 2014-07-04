Maggie Barry rushes to catch expedition to sub Antarctic islands

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry is rushing to avoid missing an expedition to the sub Antarctic islands after her plane was late.

HMNZS Otago was due to leave Bluff at 7.30pm for the Auckland Islands with a full crew, Department of Conservation staff and media.

But Ms Barry's flight from Wellington was late into Christchurch this afternoon and she missed the connection onto Invercargill.

Maggie Barry speaks to ONE News. Source: 1 NEWS

The warship held onto 9pm for her to catch up and a heavy seafog is now blanketing the area

Ms Barry has been diverted to Dunedin where she has landed and is driving to Bluff, due to arrive at midnight.

The ship is expected to leave at 10am tomorrow.

Ms Barry was leading a delegation to view conservation efforts on the island. The rest of the delegation had assembled in Invercargill at 3pm.

The four-day journey to the Auckland Islands and back is the second phase of Operation Endurance.

The first phase earlier this month involved Department of Conservation staff carrying out inspections and maintenance on Campbell Island, and repairs to the Col-Lyall Boardwalk.

"I’m expecting to meet researchers working on at risk species such as the New Zealand sea lion and our unique albatrosses, and to experience first-hand the challenges of ridding the Auckland Islands of introduced predators including feral pigs and cats," Ms Barry said earlier today.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the work that is going on there and how DOC is managing historic sites such as the World War II coast watchers’ huts."