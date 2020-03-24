TODAY |

Mad rush at Dunedin Airport as hundreds of students scramble to get home ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Flights carrying hundreds of students heading home from university in Dunedin have left the city today.

Some students were up all night trying to book flights before the four-week isolation period begins. Source: 1 NEWS

Many people around the country are scrambling to get home before the four-week nationwide lockdown comes into force tomorrow night.

It was a massive relief for students heading home, with many telling 1 NEWS the past 24 hours had been extremely stressful working out a plan to get home and with anxious family members.

Many students spent the night on Air New Zealand's website refreshing the page, while others are at the airport waiting for any last minute flight cancellations they can jump on. 

Jacinda Ardern announced level four of the Covid-19 plan will be implemented in 48 hours. Source: 1 NEWS

"I've been balling my eyes out quite a lot, it's been s***," one student said from the airport.

"I was literally in tears and there were not many flights but I got onto one thankfully," another said.

Lucky for another though, he anticipated the mad rush and said he booked flights back to Wellington on Sunday.

Yesterday, Air New Zealand said it would put on as many flights as possible but some missed out.

For those unable to leave, 1 NEWS knows of some parents headed to Dunedin to spent the four-week isolation period with their children.

New Zealand has entered Covid-19 alert level three and within 48 hours it will be raised again to level four. Source: 1 NEWS

