Macklemore's Wellington flight turned around mid-air, but tonight's show still on

Macklemore will still be performing in Wellington tonight, despite his flight from Auckland to the capital being turned around mid-air this afternoon.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Source: Bang Showbiz

A spokesperson for LiveNation confirmed to 1 NEWS the artist's flight was turned back around to Auckland due to the heavy fog which has canceled most flights into Wellington Airport tonight.

The Grammy winner is en route to Palmerston North, where he'll be met by "ground transport" to take him to Wellington.