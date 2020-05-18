Mackenzie District eyeing domestic tourism to help revive its flagging fortunes

The South Island's Mackenzie District is fearing for its survival after tourism in the region virtually crashed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Now, locals are looking to New Zealanders to help revive the region’s flagging fortunes by visiting the district's world-famous lakes and mountains.

“You can breathe real, fresh, clean, living air close to nature, close to life - that's extremely important for your soul,” Mackenzie District Mayor Graham Smith said.

Mt Cook’s Hermitage Hotel, a major employer in the region, has gone into hibernation until spring after laying off 157 staff amid the outbreak.

“The Budget goes some way to actually retraining people with ECAN [Environment Canterbury] and DOC. We're talking around employing some of those chefs, if they can dig out a wilding tree or something, to keep them in the area,” Mr Smith said.

The region has been declared an international dark sky reserve over its limited light pollution - one of only eight in the world.

While keen stargazers typically travel thousands of kilometres to experience it, the Dark Sky Project was forced to let go nearly 90 of their staff three weeks ago amid falling tourist numbers.



"In a small town like Lake Tekapo, that's an incredible loss of very experienced, passionate people," the Dark Sky Project's Graham Murray said.

“Per capita probably makes Tekapo one of the worst-hit little towns in New Zealand so far as tourism is concerned.”

Last year, tourism generated more than $300 million for the country. Now, businesses of all sizes are struggling to make ends meet.