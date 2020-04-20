Machete wielding man shot dead by police in South Auckland

Police have fatally shot a man who was wielding a machete in South Auckland overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident occurred on Central Ave, just off Great South Road in Papatoetoe just after 1am today.

Police say they received multiple calls from residents about the man's behaviour, including reports of the man smashing windows, damaging cars and cutting powerlines with the machete.

They say an officer arrived in the area shortly after the calls to police.

"Despite repeated requests from our officer to the man to put down his weapon, he has continued to advance on the officer and has been shot," police say.

The man was provided immediate medical assistance but he died at the scene.

Police are currently carrying out a scene examination and speaking with a number of witnesses.

The man who was shot is still to be formally identified and next-of-kin advised.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says this is a tragic outcome for all involved and police's sympathies are with the deceased man’s family.

“We will ensure that Victim Support is available to them and will support them through this difficult process.

“Every day Police officers are put into complex and fast-moving situations where they have to make quick decisions in situations where there is risk to their lives and to members of the public.

Superintendent Rogers says the police officer's "welfare is paramount to New Zealand Police and we have steps in place to make sure they are well supported."

Police have launched two investigations into the shooting and we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.









