Māori wardens offer to serve as guard of honour for PM Jacinda Ardern’s wedding

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Māori wardens that it would be “lovely to have you” at her wedding – after they extended an offer to be the guard of honour during their annual meeting before Waitangi Day.

This week marked the second time the offer was made, with a previous one before the Prime Minister was engaged. Source: 1 NEWS

“I will tell Clarke – maybe it will make him set a date,” Ms Ardern said yesterday.

It is the second time Māori wardens have given the offer, but the previous one was before Ms Ardern was engaged.

At the meeting, Ms Ardern spoke about a legislative framework for Māori wardens.

She said the Government was working with Māori wardens to entrench “your foundations, your brand, your identity, the training work you do and also Māori wardens as an entity”.

“I’m really proud to support to fufill that vision.”

She said the number of Māori wardens, which is 900, surprised her, “because I feel like the number is so much bigger than that, because I see you everywhere”.

“Nine hundred, you do so much.”

Anna Whyte
