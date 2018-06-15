 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Māori wāhine remembered in suffrage movement

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Minister for Women says wāhine Māori don't get the credit they deserve for their role in women gaining the right to vote, so she threw an event in Wellington this week to acknowledge them.

Suffragette Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia

Source: Auckland Museum

Up on a stage in front of almost 100 people, an emotional Mona Mangakāhia paid tribute to the memory of her great-grandmother Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia.

She said she wasn't afraid to tell it how it was and thought many Māori women could do a better job than the men.

"I quote, 'There are many women who are knowledgeable of the management of land where their husbands were not.'

"And, again, she suggested to parliament that the Queen would listen to petitions presented to her Māori sisters."

In 1893 her great grandmother was the first woman who bravely stood before the Māori parliament arguing the right for women to vote, and stand as members of parliament.

If you hadn't heard of Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia, Minister for Women, Julie Anne Genter said, that was the problem.

She said women like her and the first Māori woman MP, Iriaka Ratana, needed more recognition for their role in the suffrage movement.

"It's important to recognise the critical role that wāhine Māori played in the suffrage movement because often times all we hear about is Kate Sheppard and the suffragists.

"There were Māori suffragists who helped pave the way for women winning the right to vote in Aotearoa."

Today there are 13 Māori women in parliament.

Lawyer Julia Whaipooti, said they were continuing to show all young Māori women that having a voice was possible.

"In order to see, you have to be, and I really believe that. For me, it's inspiring to see that it's possible, it doesn't mean that Māori women have to go into parliament but what it means is that we're visible in places that make decisions about us."

Speakers of the evening remembered wahine like Rangitopeora from Ngāti Toa who was described as a courageous warrior, a user of taiaha, and a beacon for her people.

They remembered Te Puea Herangi from Waikato, who opposed the government's conscription of Māori men, telling her people on many occasions not to fight another man's war.

Mona Mangakāhia said the legacy of those wahine and that of her her great-grandmother lived on.

"Ērā wāhine arataki ai tātou, leading in various sectors - hākinakia sports, business and innovation, the revitalisation of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga, each and every one of them leading the way and personafied those values of leadership exemplified by my tupuna, Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia."

She said all Māori should exercise their right to choose how they vote while the Māori Electoral Option was currently underway, a right that was hard fought for by her tūpuna.

Related

Social Issues

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

00:24
2
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."

Watch: 'Don't you have any empathy?' Reporter in astonishing outburst at White House press secretary over kids being taken from parents at border


01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


5
An Emirates plane.

Emirates launches daily flight from Auckland to Bali, then on to Dubai

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 