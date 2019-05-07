TODAY |

Māori scholar James Wharehuia Milroy dies aged 82

Te Reo Māori scholar James Wharehuia Milroy has died at 82 this morning after a long illness.

Professor Milroy taught at the University of Waikato and served on the Waitangi Tribunal, playing a lead role in shaping a Māori teaching model which later become adopted by other tertiary institutions.

He is of Ngāi Tūhoe descent and has been acknowledged for his commitment to revitalising te reo.

He established Panekiretanga o Te Reo, the Institute of Excellence in the Māori Language alongside Sir Timoti Karetu and Pou Temara.

He was also a trustee on Te Kohanga Reo National Trust and a member of the New Zealand Geographic Board which gave a Māori view point on issues around the geography of New Zealand.

In a tribute to Mr Milroy, Labour MP Peeni Henare took to Facebook:

“Te Ao Maori now wakes to the news that another one of our rangitira has sadly passed away…. When I first met Te Wharehuia Milroy and heard him speak I could close my eyes and I swear it was like listening to my grandfather,”

Mr Milroy’s tangihanga will be held at Mataatua Marae in Rotorua.

