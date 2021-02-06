TODAY |

Māori Prime Minister 'only a matter of time' says Jacinda Ardern

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has weighed in on what she hopes the future of the country's leadership will look like. 

While speaking at Waitangi commemorations, Ardern says it’s only a matter of time before the country has its first Māori Prime Minister. Source: 1 NEWS

Wtih 23 MPs out of the Government's 120 identifying as Māori decent, she says it's "only a matter of time" before they take up the top spot. 

The Green Party is tied alongside ACT with the highest proportion of Māori MPs, with three members out of their teams of 10. 

That's followed by Labour narrowly behind them at 23.5 per cent, or 15 out of 64 of their members identified as Māori.

"We should be trying to see that representation at every level, including this role," Ardern says.

"I think with a team of 15 Māori MPs, it’s only it's matter of time and that’s how it should be."

It wouldn't be the first time that New Zealand's come close to having a Māori leader, with former Winston Peters stepping in as Acting Prime Minister during his time as Deputy Prime Minister in the last Government. 

Former National Party leader and deputy Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett also took their shot at the top spot before being rolled out and replaced just months out from last year's election.

