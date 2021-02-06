Māori Prime Minister 'only a matter of time' says Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has weighed in on what she hopes the future of the country's leadership will look like.

Wtih 23 MPs out of the Government's 120 identifying as Māori decent, she says it's "only a matter of time" before they take up the top spot.

The Green Party is tied alongside ACT with the highest proportion of Māori MPs, with three members out of their teams of 10.

That's followed by Labour narrowly behind them at 23.5 per cent, or 15 out of 64 of their members identified as Māori.

"We should be trying to see that representation at every level, including this role," Ardern says.

"I think with a team of 15 Māori MPs, it’s only it's matter of time and that’s how it should be."

It wouldn't be the first time that New Zealand's come close to having a Māori leader, with former Winston Peters stepping in as Acting Prime Minister during his time as Deputy Prime Minister in the last Government.