Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi delivers haka for Te Tiriti before being sworn in to Parliament

New Zealand got its first look at its new Parliament today after the election, as MPs were sworn in to their roles.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi was among MPs in the House today.

Prior to swearing the standard allegiances in his oath at Parliament, Waititi performed a haka in relation to the oath raising Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

He has been calling for it to be included over the last few days. The current oath requires MPs to swear their allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We don't mind having Queen Elizabeth in there but there's no equality, no mention of the Treaty. And that's what the country was founded on, through consent," Waititi told AAP last week.

"It silences our true oath, which is to our people."

The MPs today were sworn in at the Commission opening of Parliament this morning, taking either an Oath of Allegiance or an affirmation, many making their oath in te reo.

Labour's Phil Twyford, who has pre-arranged leave, was the only MP absent.

Party leaders then congratulated Trevor Mallard on being re-elected as Speaker.