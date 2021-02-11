Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi calls on Rotorua Lakes Council to fix faulty sewage plant infrastructure

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has called on the Rotorua Lakes Council to act after residents of a Rotorua neighbourhood complained of "shit in their backyards" caused by faulty sewerage plant infrastructure.

Rawiri Waititi. Source: Getty

It comes after the Waiariki MP was this week invited to attend a community hui at Hurungaterangi Marae in Ngāpuna, Rotorua, where locals spoke of the physical and psychological suffering caused by faulty sewerage plant infrastructure in their backyard.

Waitii said today in a press release that he had “smelt the problem before I got out of the car”.

“The neighbourhood literally smelt like shit. The sewerage pump at the plant was broken and the pipes are too old causing leaks everywhere.”

“Their sewage systems are exploding and wastewater is being discharged into the Puarenga stream; their ancestral waters.”

He added that the “incompetent sewerage system” overflows into local properties in heavy rain “despite previous patch up jobs”.



“I understand the council has said that the issues have been resolved. Well they haven’t been. They’ve patched the job up, yes, but how enduring is this patch up? What is the long-term plan to prevent this from happening again?

“The fact that the water issues are fixed for the meantime, ignores the wider issues here.”

Waititi said the Council is “not listening to mana whenua and they have had enough”.

“They’ve been constantly fighting this battle since the 1960s and it rears its head every decade or so and still nothing of substance has ever been done. They have been doing patch up jobs on this sewerage plant since it was established and they end up back at square one; shit in their backyards.”

He said the Ngāpuna community is calling for the Council to develop a long-term plan, with their involvement, which will see the old pipes replaced and the pumps fixed before ultimately being removed.



The community is also pushing for the Council to appoint a delegate “to remain in constant consultation and contact with the Hapū because they deserve more transparency”.



“Until these matters have been addressed, there is no resolution to the water issues just a patch up job.”