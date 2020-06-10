TODAY |

Māori Party wants inquiry into colonial monuments, statues and names

Source:  1 NEWS

Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer wants the Government to establish an inquiry focused on identifying and getting rid of racist monuments, statues and names from our colonial era.

Māori Party Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer highlighted street names in Taranaki named after John Bryce. Source: 1 NEWS

The call comes as activists and governments around the world have committed to remove statues and monuments that symbolise racism and oppression.

“What we are seeing right across the world, led by our black brothers and sisters in the USA, is a global push to dismantle systemic racism, including the outdated symbols of that racism,” Mrs Ngarewa-Packer said.

“We still honour some of the most racist and oppressive figures from our colonial history with monuments, statues and place names in towns and cities across the country.

“I am calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government to work alongside hapū and iwi Māori and other communities of colour in Aotearoa to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into colonial monuments and statues, place names, and street names.

Mrs Ngarewa-Packer acknowledged that local councils had responsibility for names in many cases, but said the Government needed to lead on the issue.

“We need nationwide leadership and an expert-led inquiry with recommendations put to local councils and other relevant groups. We need to address this collectively as Aotearoa.

“We are not saying that all monuments and names from the colonial period should be brought down or changed, that’s why an inquiry should determine which of them are racist, outdated and should go.

“One example of what needs to change is the street names here in Taranaki of those that waged war on our tupuna, including John Bryce who was responsible for the murder of children and led the Parihaka invasion.

“We can no longer hold up people who dedicated their lives to colonialism and the oppression of indigenous and black peoples as role models or symbols of reverence and pride. We should focus on celebrating those who brought us together and fought for the peace, justice and freedom of all peoples.”

New Zealand
Taranaki
Politics
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis infected with Covid-19 still battling debilitating symptoms, despite being cleared of virus
2
Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
3
Police make appeal for info after 87-year-old pedestrian killed in South Auckland crash
4
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
5
Benji Marshall separated from Tigers after reporter kisses him on cheek, breaching NRL's Covid-19 regulations
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:38

Massive kiwifruit crop this year spurs record revenue, despite Covid-19 worker shortage
01:53

Australian senator accused of inciting anarchy by cheering UK protestors who tore down slave trader’s statue

Sponge bullets suggested by Police Commissioner 'incredibly dangerous', lobby group says

Public warned to expect 'uncommon sights' as military helicopters fire flares in training exercise