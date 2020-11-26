Māori Party walk out of Parliament after not being able to respond to Speech to the Throne

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer walked out of Parliament after being denied a speaking slot in the debate that responds to the Speech to the Throne.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waititi stood to make a point of order in te reo to ask for a 15 minute speaking slot, however this was denied.

Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer then walked out of the second day of Parliament's new term, prior to National leader Judith Collins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's speech.

"It’s the tyranny of our democracy for minority parties," Waititi said.

"We’re determined to fight and we’re determined to make sure Māori have a voice in this place."

According to Parliament's standing order rules, address in reply debate speeches for leaders are for those with parties of six or more MPs.

The Māori Party took this request first to the Business Committee, and were denied so said they decided to take it to the House.

"We asked for 15 minutes to ensure the Māori voice could participate in the Address in Reply debate," Waititi said in a Facebook live after.

"You've got four other parties which are predominately Pākehā and dominated Pākehā run parties, speaking in the House as we speak and the Māori voice was silenced.

"There is no way we would ever allow our people to sit in a room and be silenced. We walked out for you."

At the end of Parliament, Speaker Trevor Mallard said that "when there is a motion on the floor you cannot get up and start moving another one".

"There’s processes to go through."

He said there had been discussion this week "whether the co-leader of the Maori Party could have two speeches in the address and reply debate".

"It’s been made clear the current rules don’t allow for that."

"The offer was made for each of the co-leaders to have 15 minute speeches starting now, recognising both their maiden status and the fact they are leaders of non-specified parties.