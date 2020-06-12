Māori Party releases list, with co-leader John Tamihere taking 'win or lose stand' at No. 7

John Tamihere says he is taking "a win or lose stand" in the seat of Tāmaki Makaurau - with the Māori Party co-leader putting himself at number seven on the party list.

File. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is the Māori thing to do and I could not go back to Parliament if I didn’t have the mandate of the people on the street," Mr Tamihere said.

"My six fellow candidates have put themselves and their whānau up for this challenge and this is my way of showing my support for their sacrifice."

Mr Tamihere was the electorate MP for Tāmaki Makaurau for Labour from 2002-2005.

Party president Che Wilson said New Zealand needed "agile, energetic and principled" leadership, when releasing the party list.

"Aotearoa needs more than kindness – we need a brave direction that is fit for purpose in a much changed world; able to mobilise whānau, hapū and iwi, and reflects the diversity of all our communities across the land."

"We are campaigning on the mantra of MMP: More Māori in Parliament. The leadership on a waka comes from the front, middle and back; each of them invaluable in steering our journey forward."

Māori Party list

1. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Tai Hauāuru

2. Rawiri Waititi Waiariki

3. Heather Te Au-Skipworth Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

4. Tākuta Ferris Te Tai Tonga

5. Donna Pokere-Phillips Hauraki-Waikato

6. Mariameno Kapa-Kingi Te Tai Tokerau

7. John Tamihere Tāmaki Makaurau

8. Hana Tapiata - Waiariki

9. Merepeka Raukawa-Tait - Waiariki

10. Eru Kapa-Kingi - Te Tai Tokerau

11. Lady Tureiti Moxon - Hauraki-Waikato

12. Elijah Pue - Te Tai Hauāuru

13. Dame R Naida Glavish - Te Tai Tokerau

14. Tumanako Silveira - Waiariki

15. Taiaha Hawke Tāmaki - Makaurau

16. Kate Cherrington - Te Tai Tonga

17. Tina Porou - Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

18. Wendy Biddle - Waiariki

19. Te Ropu Poa - Te Tai Tokerau

20. Fallyn Flavell - Waiariki