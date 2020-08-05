TODAY |

Māori Party pushing to get into TVNZ leaders debate

The Māori Party is pushing to get into TVNZ's multiparty leaders debate set for next month.

Criteria for participation includes passing a three per cent polling threshold or having the leader in Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

It doesn't qualify under TVNZ criteria, which includes passing a three per cent polling threshold or having the party's leader in Parliament.

But John Tamihere says there should be different rules applied to his party.

TVNZ says it's being fair and robust and there are no plans to revise the criteria at this stage.

The first of the leaders debates is on August 25. Election night coverage on September 19 is followed by a morning of special election programming on the Sunday.

DEBATES

25 August - The first leaders debate takes place between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins at 7pm on TVNZ1. Moderated by John Campbell.

2 September - The young voters debate in association with Auckland University will feature candidates from a range of parties and will be live streamed via 1news.co.nz and 1 NEWS social channels. Moderated by Jack Tame.

9 September - The multi-party debate will include NZ First, The Green Party and Act at 7pm on TVNZ1. Moderated by Jessica Mutch McKay.

17 September - The final leaders debate airs at 7pm on TVNZ1. Featuring Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, this will be the last broadcast debate before New Zealanders head to voting booths on election day. Moderated by Jessica Mutch McKay.

All debates will be live streamed and available for catch-up viewing on TVNZ OnDemand as well as on the 1 NEWS website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

