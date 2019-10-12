Māori Party delay launch to fight Covid-19

The Māori Party is delaying the launch of its new-look party to fight Covid-19 in Māori communities.

John Tamihere. Source: 1 NEWS

By Leigh-Marama McLachlan of rnz.co.nz

The party was set to make some major announcements this weekend about its new leadership and policies, but party president Che Wilson said responding to the Covid-19 crisis had become everyone's priority.

"All of us are quite busy helping our own iwi or communities," he said.

"So what we have decided to do is put all our party business on hold and help our people."

Wilson said Tāmaki Makaurau candidate John Tamihere was supplying hygiene packs for vulnerable whānau in Auckland.

Taihauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has mobilised her iwi health organisation to provide support to Taranaki whānau.

Waiāriki candidate Rawiri Waititi is implementing a road block to protect communities in the East Coast.

He said Heather Te Au Skipworth, its candidate in Ikaroa Rāwhiti, has been busy working with the DHB.

"It has been quite positive in that everyone has been helping one another."