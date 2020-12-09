Māori Party co-leader says wounds of Whakaari/White Island tragedy still raw - 'Our hearts still cry'

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi says the wounds from the Whakaari/White Island tragedy one year ago today are still raw.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On December 9 last year, 47 people were on the volcano when it erupted shortly after 2pm. Twenty-two people died with 22 of the 25 survivors suffering severe injuries.

Services to mark the day, described as one of New Zealand's darkest, have been held this morning and continue this afternoon.

"We're here to commemorate those who passed away, but to come together in unity to be able to do that as iwi across the country, as Aotearoa and for many who lost their lives from overseas. Our hearts still cry," Waititi told 1 NEWS in Whakatāne.

"The pots on the marae are still warm from this event but it's really heart warming to come here and see everybody here today to commemorate those who lost their lives on Whakaari."

However, Waititi doesn't think tourism should resume on the island.

He said it's known that Whakaari is dangerous and it's important to be vigilant about that.

"This is a warning to us all," he said, adding that even one life lost was too many.

"We see her every day and that's good enough for us.

"I don't think that she should be used for tourism after this particular event, after this tragedy.

"She has now said 'that's enough' from a Māori perspective."

The island tours were a big driver of tourism in the Bay of Plenty before the tragedy, though.

"From an economic perspective I think that's up to those who have interests in that particular space to really think about what are the risks? And are we willing to put other people's lives at risk for the sake of the economy?" Waititi said.

Last week, WorkSafe announced it had filed criminal charges against 13 parties as part of its investigation into the eruption.



Waititi said charges and convictions were two separate things, though.

"Hopefully common sense will prevail in any of these charges because you've got people who were there saving lives who are also up for charges in regards to health and safety," he said.