Māori not being in immigration discussions fully is a 'sad reflection', says Productivity Commission chair

New Zealand's population growth has been one of the fastest in the OECD in recent years, largely fuelled by international arrivals.

It’s played a significant role in the country’s workforce, plugging the gaps in critical industries like healthcare that are suffering from severe labour shortages.

Now with the borders closed, it’s prompted a rethink into how the country targets immigration.

The Government has tasked the Productivity Commission with assessing New Zealand’s working-age immigration and making recommendations that will best promote economic growth.

A paper outlining the key issues and New Zealand’s current situation was released by the Commission this morning. It's a guide for those wanting to provide feedback when public submissions open later this year.

Despite the significant role that migrants play, there hasn’t been a fundamental review of the immigration system since the 1990s.

Within the commission’s proposed framework for assessing immigration, they’ve outlined the need to craft a policy that can “better honour the treaty and the mana of Māori”

As commission chair Ganesh Nana told Breakfast, it's chance to incorporate Te Tiriti o Waitangi into the reform.

“I think this is one of the great opportunities, and indeed it’s a sad reflection that in all of the immigration policies we’ve had since the treaty, Māori have never been in that conversation officially.”

There are more than 60 Acts of Parliament in which the Treaty is mentioned, but the Immigration Act isn’t one of them.

It’s believed this could be the first time that Te Ao Māori perspectives will be used when it comes to crafting policies on immigration, according to Nana.

He said that not only the conditions of the treaty would be considered but also overarching cultural perspectives.

“There are things that we can look at for Māori in terms of values like Kaitiakitanga and Manaakitanga when we do invite migrants to come here.”

The inquiry aims to answer the “fundamental question” of what New Zealand’s immigration system should be like for generations to come.

The public will also have the opportunity to comment on the Commission's draft recommendations when they're released in October.