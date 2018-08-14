 

Māori mythology and yoga used to teach kids mindfulness

Te Karere
The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School. Source: Te Karere
01:48
Winston Peters also stepped in as the debate heated up in Question Time today.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces
01:17
The PM says she has already expressed her frustration at the situation over Wally Haumaha’s appointment

'We are dealing with it' - PM wants Haumaha appointment inquiry dealt with 'properly and appropriately'
Huge Panorama from the famous Mt. Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand (XXXL)

Human skull found in Mount Maunganui belongs to pre-European Māori man
Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ticketmaster New Zealand won't take anti-scalping measures here, despite UK and Europe arms doing so

Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan slams him as 'puppet king'

The Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan has written a highly critical letter to the King, saying Te Arikinui Kiingi Tūheitia is seen as a “puppet King”. 

“It’s despairing because it’s destroying the credibility of Kiingitanga,” Mr Morgan wrote. “Our people see you as a ‘puppet’ King.”

He said support for Kiingitanga [Māori King Movement] was in decline. 

“The legacy of nationwide support that your mother created over a forty year long reign is fast eroding,” he said. 

The Māori King’s office has been approached by 1 NEWS for comment. 

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.


Source: 1 NEWS
Hundreds of school support workers will get a pay rise of up to 30 per cent as part of a settlement for pay equity, the Prime Minister announced today.

Union NZEI and the Ministry of Education signed a terms of settlement in a pay equity claim for 329 support workers for young children in early childhood and primary schools.

"This is about fairness," Ms Ardern said in a statement. "Almost all education support workers are women, and they do vital work helping young children with severe learning and behavioural challenges to learn."

The support workers are paid hourly between $16.77 and $19.87.

Classroom.

The settlement would see the minimum rate boosted to $21.67 and the top rate as $24.73 for workers with four to nine years' experience and $25.70 for those with ten years or more.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the settlement was "about making sure that women get a fair deal in the workplace". 

The pay equity settlement is expected to be made valid next month, after the support workers cast their vote on it.

Mary Jones was supported by colleagues as she gave her thanks for the new deal. Source: 1 NEWS
