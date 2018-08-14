Māori mythology and yoga used to teach kids mindfulness

Te Karere
The Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan has written a highly critical letter to the King, saying Te Arikinui Kiingi Tūheitia is seen as a “puppet King”.
“It’s despairing because it’s destroying the credibility of Kiingitanga,” Mr Morgan wrote. “Our people see you as a ‘puppet’ King.”
He said support for Kiingitanga [Māori King Movement] was in decline.
“The legacy of nationwide support that your mother created over a forty year long reign is fast eroding,” he said.
The Māori King’s office has been approached by 1 NEWS for comment.
Hundreds of school support workers will get a pay rise of up to 30 per cent as part of a settlement for pay equity, the Prime Minister announced today.
Union NZEI and the Ministry of Education signed a terms of settlement in a pay equity claim for 329 support workers for young children in early childhood and primary schools.
"This is about fairness," Ms Ardern said in a statement. "Almost all education support workers are women, and they do vital work helping young children with severe learning and behavioural challenges to learn."
The support workers are paid hourly between $16.77 and $19.87.
The settlement would see the minimum rate boosted to $21.67 and the top rate as $24.73 for workers with four to nine years' experience and $25.70 for those with ten years or more.
Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the settlement was "about making sure that women get a fair deal in the workplace".
The pay equity settlement is expected to be made valid next month, after the support workers cast their vote on it.