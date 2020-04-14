Māori musicians band together for bilingual positivity anthem amid Covid-19 pandemic

Twenty Māori music artists have come together from their bubbles to produce a bilingual anthem of positivity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Producer Anna Coddington pulled together some of the country’s best and brightest for the special project.

“The producers tried to push it. They were like, 'Oh, could we just have like another week?' No, lockdown's happening now. We need it to come out yesterday,” Coddington explained.

Coddington said there were a lot of “nightly Zoom huis” in between taking care of the kids to produce the single and accompanying music video, Stay.

Shot at homes around the country, whānau also made guest appearances in the video.

“Don't hold me to this but I'm pretty sure I'm not wearing pants,” Kings said.

The song’s message is simple - stay home and save lives.

“We are starting to see the numbers go down regarding the virus. We need to stick to the programme,” Coddington said.

Kings said he was concerned the song would come across as too sentimental.

“Everyone at the moment is trying to write a song about encouragement and empowerment, so at the beginning, I was like, ‘Oh, I dunno,’ and then I heard the first hook and I was sold," he said. "It's so positive, it's happy."

The musicians are hoping to raise money for Music Helps, a charity for musicians affected by coronavirus.