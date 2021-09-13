TODAY |

Māori Language Moment aims to beat world record

Source:  1 NEWS

A world record attempt set for tomorrow aims to get two million people taking part in a Māori Language Moment.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Activities of the week include an attempt at a world record tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

One million people participated last year, and this year the Māori Language Commission wants to beat that number.

The Māori Language Moment is being held as part of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori - Māori Language Week, to encourage people to start speaking, learning, and celebrating te reo. 

Participants must register online for the Māori Language Moment and can celebrate the language in any way they like, from wherever they are at 12pm on Tuesday - be it singing a waiata, reciting a karakia, or simply greeting someone in te reo.

Jenny-May Clarkson offers ear to Māori wāhine struggling with te reo

“If you want to at 12 o'clock say kia ora to somebody, that's enough to be a part of it,” says commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

“Register and say what you're going to do. If you want to do a mihi at that time, that’s cool too, if you want to sing a Māori song, you can engage that way.”

Source: 1 NEWS

The commission will be registering its world record attempt with the Guinness Book of World Records. 

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
2
Couple who flouted Auckland lockdown rules were dobbed in online
3
Men found with large quantity of cannabis at Auckland checkpoint
4
One of NZ's worst killers, Raymond Ratima, denied parole, remains risk
5
Woman repeatedly stabbed by teen boy while sunbathing on Queensland beach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

What you need to know about Monday's lockdown update

Children could be next in line for Covid-19 vaccine

Nelson police seeking driver after hit and run with cyclist

Rotorua whānau 'disgusted' by letter sent to kuia over Māori flag