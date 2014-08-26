Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan slams him as 'puppet king'

Hundreds of school support workers will get a pay rise of up to 30 per cent as part of a settlement for pay equity, the Prime Minister announced today.

Union NZEI and the Ministry of Education signed a terms of settlement in a pay equity claim for 329 support workers for young children in early childhood and primary schools.

"This is about fairness," Ms Ardern said in a statement. "Almost all education support workers are women, and they do vital work helping young children with severe learning and behavioural challenges to learn."

The support workers are paid hourly between $16.77 and $19.87.

The settlement would see the minimum rate boosted to $21.67 and the top rate as $24.73 for workers with four to nine years' experience and $25.70 for those with ten years or more.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the settlement was "about making sure that women get a fair deal in the workplace".