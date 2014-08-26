Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan slams him as 'puppet king'

The Māori King’s former adviser Tukoroirangi Morgan has written a highly critical letter to the King, saying Te Arikinui Kiingi Tūheitia is seen as a “puppet King”.
“It’s despairing because it’s destroying the credibility of Kiingitanga,” Mr Morgan wrote. “Our people see you as a ‘puppet’ King.”
He said support for Kiingitanga [Māori King Movement] was in decline.
“The legacy of nationwide support that your mother created over a forty year long reign is fast eroding,” he said.
The Māori King’s office has been approached by 1 NEWS for comment.